Aftermath of a shooting in the Pine Hills suburb of Orlando

TV reporter Luana Munoz of an Orlando NBC affiliate reports at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, after a gunman opened fire on two television journalists reporting on a murder scene in the Pine Hills suburb, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., February 22, 2023. 

 REUTERS/Joe Skipper

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando TV journalist and a child were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a crime scene where a woman was found shot to death earlier in the day, in a brutal spate of violence in Pine Hills that prompted widespread shock and grief.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference that the journalist for Spectrum News 13 and the 9-year-old girl were among four people who were shot. The others were another member of the News 13 crew and the mother of the girl.

