OSSIPEE — A local man accused of assaulting his former girlfriend on Tuesday, spawning an hours-long standoff at his home during which authorities mistakenly thought he was barricaded inside, is due in Carroll County Superior Court Thursday morning for a bail hearing.
Court officials on Wednesday said some charging documents against Troey Dore, 37, of Center Ossipee, were still pending.
But the Conway Daily Sun, quoting an Ossipee police officer, said Dore has been charged with domestic violence simple assault; domestic violence second-degree assault; and burglary.
What charges Dore may face in connection with the standoff were not clear as of Wednesday afternoon.
, which included a response by the state police SWAT team, at his home at 5 Fairview Lane, Lot 74, in the Ossipee Mountain Estates Cooperative mobile home park.
Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, but according to court records the events that led to the standoff and Dore turning himself Wednesday morning began with a domestic-violence petition filed Tuesday by the alleged victim.
The woman wrote that she had a longtime relationship with Dore and that she and Dore shared custody of their young child.
On Wednesday morning, according to court records, Dore knocked on the door of the residence where his former girlfriend was staying, but left after getting no response.
Dore then allegedly drove around the area and found his former girlfriend’s car at another residence. Police said he attempted to get into the home by kicking in the door. According to authorities he then went to a window, pushed the air conditioner in and climbed inside.
Once inside, Dore allegedly struck the homeowner “more than once” in the head and then allegedly struck his former girlfriend in the face, grabbing her hair and choking her, causing her breathing to be impaired.
Judge Melissa C. Vetanze of the 3rd Circuit, Family Division-Ossipee, considered the woman’s petition and granted a domestic violence temporary order of protection, effective immediately, that was to be served to Dore at his residence. A hearing on whether the order should be made final is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Ossipee police Lt. Anthony Castaldo, in a prepared statement Wednesday, said his agency responded around 10:13 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a domestic-violence assault in which Dore was identified as the assailant.
Dore fled the scene before police arrived, but “Ossipee police then checked and had reason to believe that Dore was at his residence,” said Castaldo.
A felony arrest warrant and search warrant were then issued.
After turning himself in, Dore refused bail and was held at the Carroll County Jail overnight.