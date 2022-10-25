A former Rochester City Council member who worked as a civilian dispatcher for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges that he allegedly used police online data systems to access driver’s license records without permission, state police said.

On Sept. 9, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to investigate allegations a civilian dispatcher identified as Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, used the Rockingham County computer systems to access the State Police Online Telecommunications System (SPOTS) involving driver’s license information for three individuals, without permission to do so.