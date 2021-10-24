Over 100 attend candelight vigil for Elijah Lewis

More than 100 attended a candlelight vigil at Watson Park in Merrimack Sunday night, held in memory of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was found buried in a state park in Abington, Mass., on Saturday.
Cindy Thomas stood quietly in front of a gazebo at Watson Park as the sun set, holding a candle and wearing a blue ribbon with the words “Elijah Lewis Strong” embroidered on it. The retired school teacher from Merrimack didn’t know the victim or his family, but was moved enough by his tragic death to embroider multiple ribbons to hand out at the vigil.
“I didn’t know Elijah, but all kids deserve to be loved and protected,” said Thomas. “What happened to this little boy is just horrible.”
Elijah had been missing about a month before his remains were found after nine days of searching that started near his home in Merrimack.
Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York on Oct. 17 and charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. No one has yet been charged in Lewis’ death.
An autopsy performed Sunday by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as Elijah Lewis using dental records.
The cause and manner of death remain pending “further toxicology testing and further investigation,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell said in a statement.
“It is likely that it will be a few months before there is a specific determination of cause and manner of death,” said Morrell. “ At this time, it is anticipated that no additional charges will be brought until these findings are complete.”
Elijah was one of Dauphinais’ six children, according to M.J. Morrison, the aunt of Elijah’s 14-year-old brother. Morrison organized the vigil held Sunday.
“We are all exhausted. Mentally and physically,” Morrison wrote in a social media post. “Our hearts are hurting. This whole family is broken. We are all completely shattered. We are all a wreck and mourning.”
Blue ribbons began being displayed around Merrimack during the search and were a symbol of hope and keeping the focus on the investigation. Many who attended Sunday’s vigil had blue ribbons pinned to sweatshirts, sweaters and jackets.
Becky Brown stood looking at a portrait of Elijah on display at the vigil. She drove down from Franklin with her daughter, Adrianna, 16, and son, Brayden, 5, because she was moved by Elijah’s story.
“Just a tragedy,” said Brown, looking at her son. “It really hit home, my Brayden’s the same age.”
Robert Stevens waited silently for the vigil to begin, holding an electronic candle.
He drove from Worcester, Mass., to attend, saying he lost a young family member years ago.
“Someone that young, there’s no explanation for why it happens,” said Stevens. “No reason. Who knows what he could have become in life?”
Michaela Lewis, who identified herself as a relative, said the family would like to “extend our gratitude to everyone who has shown love and support to Eli” and to those who love him.
“Our thoughts and appreciation go out to all of the authorities who have worked day and night to locate Eli,” said Lewis. “We hope they are able to take the time they need to mentally and emotionally recover from what would have been an incredibly challenging search effort. We cannot thank them enough for all they have done, and will continue to do throughout the investigation.”
After their arrest in New York City, Dauphinais and Stapf were returned to New Hampshire last Tuesday and arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua. Prosecutors allege Dauphinais and Stapf encouraged others to lie about Lewis’ whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477)