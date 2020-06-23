Forty-five people died from suspected drug overdoses in May, the third month in a row that drug overdose numbers were up compared to the same months in 2019, state officials said.
Only 35 died in May 2019.
In April 2020, there were 42 deaths compared to 32 the previous April. Officials said there were 42 overdose deaths in March 2020, two more than the previous March.
Numbers for 2020 include both confirmed deaths and those awaiting final test results.
Data from the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also show that there have been 30 fatal overdoses in Manchester so far this year. That's a little more than twice the number in Nashua, which has experienced 14 so far.