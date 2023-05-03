AUBURN, Maine — A 21-hour standoff in a normally quiet residential neighborhood that ended Tuesday morning was sparked by an online feud, police said.

Auburn police responded to the area of 30 Gillander Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a gunshot had been fired at his vehicle, according to a statement released Tuesday from Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle. Officers responded to the scene and closed nearby roads to create a perimeter around the property.