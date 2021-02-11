The owner of a home care company and an employee are facing Medicaid fraud charges after the pair submitted claims for payment for services that weren’t actually rendered, the Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Tina M. Allen, 46, and Michael A. Maggiacomo, 50, both of South Berwick, Maine, were arrested Thursday and charged with two class B felony counts of Medicaid fraud, in violation of RSA 167:61-a, and one class A felony count of theft by deception, in violation of RSA 637:4, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young announced in a news release.
Maggiacomo is the owner of Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, a home health care company, officials said.
The charges allege he and Allen, an Alerion employee, submitted claims for payment to New Hampshire Medicaid for home nursing services that weren’t actually rendered, because the patients were not residing at home.
Officials also claim that when the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Program Integrity Unit audited Alerion, Allen and Maggiacomo presented falsified nursing notes to support the company’s false Medicaid claims.
The maximum penalty for each Medicaid Fraud charge is 3½ to 7 years in prison. The maximum penalty on the Theft by Deception charge is 7½ to 15 years in jail.
Allen and Maggiacomo will be arraigned in the Merrimack County Superior Court at a date and time to be determined.