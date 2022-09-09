The owner of a Dorchester, Massachusetts convenience store pleaded guilty to bribing a Massachusetts Lottery official to persuade him to pay more than $5,600 in prize money on five winning tickets the Lottery had refused to pay, believing the tickets were illegally submitted, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Tuan Tquan, also known as Tommy Tran, who owns Smoke Shop and More in Dorchester, can no longer sell lottery tickets after pleading guilty in Dorchester District Court to one count of illegal gratuity to a public employee. Judge Samir Zaganjori sentenced the 59-year-old to two years of probation and ordered him to stay away from the involved lottery official and not engage in any gaming or lottery activity without authorization. The $500 Tquan used to bribe the official was forfeited, the AG’s office said.