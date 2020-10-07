The owner of a Portsmouth restaurant says she knows the attack wasn’t personal, but it feels that way after the year she’s gone through due to the fallout of COVID-19.
Late Tuesday or early Wednesday, offensive messages mentioning Gov. Chris Sununu were-spray painted alongside two swastikas on the Jersey barriers along the sidewalk outside of Cure Restaurant at the corner of State and Penhallow streets.
Executive Chef and Owner Julie Cutting said that, in addition to the disturbing graffiti, flowers were knocked over.
Cutting said she felt like the attack was personal because of all the hard work she and other restaurant owners in the city have done to try and stay economically viable under current conditions.
“With everything going on, and everything feeling so divided, I strive to make Cure feel unified,” Cutting said.
“To have some kind of vandalism at our front door is definitely off-putting, but it just makes me want to move forward and be more positive.”
Cutting said she found out about the vandalism through a post from resident Greg Danilowski on The (un)Official City of Portsmouth Facebook page.
“This is what I woke up to this morning. I’m so mad I can’t think of what I want to say. I’m trying to raise my young children to love and accept everybody. I don’t love this person,” Danilowski wrote on Wednesday morning, including a photo of the graffiti.
Officials from the city’s department of public works covered the graffiti with paint on Wednesday morning.
Cutting was meeting with police officers on Wednesday afternoon to show them surveillance images.