NASHUA - An employee and former employee of a Nashua gas station are facing charges after police claim they faked an armed robbery in order to take money from the business late last year.
Sabrina Bolton, 29, and Paul Leveque, 21, both of Nashua, were arrested Friday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and acting in concert, Nashua police said in a statement. Bolton also faces an additional charge of making a false report to law enforcement.
According to Nashua police, officers responded to the Speedway service station on Amherst Street just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2019. Upon arrival police interviewed Bolton, the only employee on duty at the time, who reported that an unknown man entered the business and demanded money while claiming to be armed with a gun, officers said.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, Bolton allegedly told police.
According to police, further investigation revealed that Bolton and Leveque - who used to work at the Speedway - had committed the robbery, according to police.
Both were released on personal recognizance bail pending their arraignments on March 18 at 9th District Court in Nashua.