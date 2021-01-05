Two people were arrested Monday in Hooksett following a hit and run crash involving a stolen car.
Around 6:05 p.m. Monday, Hooksett police were notified of a hit and run crash on Hooksett Road near Dartmouth Street.
The caller provided police with a license plate for the vehicle involved in the crash that left the scene. Hooksett police identified the car as a 2013 Audi reported stolen out of Concord.
A Hooksett officer later spotted the Audi getting on Interstate 93 southbound, and Hooksett police and a state trooper stopped the vehicle and detained its four occupants.
According to Hooksett police, Nathan Bergeron 24, of Pittsfield was driving the Audi during the motor vehicle crash and drove away from the scene before switching seats with a passenger in the car identified as Leah Jameson, 22, of Concord. Jameson was driving the car when it was stopped by state and local police, officials said.
Bergeron was arrested and charged with conduct after an accident, receiving stolen property, and driving after revocation (subsequent offense). Bergeron was placed on a 72-hour hold by his probation officer and transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections with an anticipated arraignment out of Merrimack Superior Court on Tuesday.
Jameson was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and operating without a valid license. Jameson was released on personal recognizance bail with a court date out of Merrimack Superior Court yet to be determined.
The other two occupants of the car were released from the scene, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the motor vehicle crash. The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant and additional charges may be coming, police said.