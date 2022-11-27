Two people are facing charges after a car reported stolen out of Concord was found in Weare early Sunday, police said.
Weare police said they were notified Sunday by Concord police that a car reported stolen out of that city -- after it was reportedly left running unattended by its owner -- may be in town.
Officers responded and located the vehicle, but reported when they tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop the “vehicle in question accelerated and didn't pull over,” Weare police said in a release.
“The vehicle proceeded down a dead end road where both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” police said in a release.
Using witness statements, Weare police established a perimeter along with mutual aid agencies, and two people were found and placed into custody without incident.
The two were identified by police as Frederick Estes IV, 26, and Anna Heine, 40, both of Concord.
Estes IV was charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a propelled motor vehicle, resisting arrest/detention, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, possession of a controlled drug, operation without a valid license, and operation after suspension.
Heine was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest/detention.
Both Heine and Estes IV are scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough Count (North) Superior Court on Monday.
Weare police ask motorists to keep their vehicles locked at all times and not leave them running unattended.