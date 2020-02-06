MANCHESTER — Two city residents are facing charges after a West Side convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, police said.
According to Manchester police, around 5:15 a.m. Thursday officers responded to Uncle Bob’s Market at 435 Kelley St. for reports of an armed robbery.
The clerk told police the suspect walked into the store, pulled out what looked to be a black handgun, pushed him behind the counter, and forced him to open a register. Police said the man grabbed cash and cigarettes and left.
Police said a K-9 track was done, which led officers to a Kimball Street address where they made contact with a man identified as Miguel Alicea-Velazquez, 47. According to police, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Alicea-Velazquez and on charges of armed robbery, resisting arrest and falsifying physical evidence.
Police also arrested Natalie Lombard, 35, who officers believe helped discard evidence of the robbery.
Alicea-Velazquez was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned tomorrow Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North. Lombard was released on personal recognizance bail, with no word on a court date.