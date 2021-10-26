Two people have been charged in connection with a stabbing two weeks ago in the city, Manchester police have announced.

Police arrested Nicholas Dupras, 42, and Kathleen Keaney, 32, at the Mall of New Hampshire on Monday night, they said.

Manchester police have been seeking the pair ever since a 19-year-old was stabbed once on Oct. 12 during an argument behind the March Avenue Home Depot store, police said.