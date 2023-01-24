State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored - sometimes described as tiger-striped - dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River.
State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored - sometimes described as tiger-striped - dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River.
State police say they located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne Sunday afternoon.
State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored - sometimes described as tiger-striped - dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River.
State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored - sometimes described as tiger-striped - dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River.
State police say they’ve arrested the two owners of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne on Jan. 1, charging the pair with animal cruelty.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored — sometimes described as tiger-striped — dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River, officials said in a news release.
State Trooper Neil Chapdelaine responded to the area and, with the help of a local dog trainer and others, was able to safely take custody of the dog.
The dog did not have a tag or identification chip, and was transported to the Woodlands Veterinary Clinic in Lancaster.
The following day, state police said the dog’s owner had been located.
On Tuesday, state police said Travis Melton and Jessica Allen of Berlin were arrested on cruelty to animal charges for abandoning the dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne.
Both were released with an arraignment date of March 8, 2023, officials said.
State police thanked “everyone who saw the social media post and provided tips that led to the arrests,” and to The Timeless Dog, Woodlands Veterinary Clinic, and Riverside Animal Rescue for assisting with the capture and care of the dog.