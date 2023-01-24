Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, Jan. 24, 2023

State police say they’ve arrested the two owners of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne on Jan. 1, charging the pair with animal cruelty.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored — sometimes described as tiger-striped — dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River, officials said in a news release.