Londonderry police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in a vehicle at a local truck stop in November.
Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, were arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter, and falsifying evidence after an autopsy showed the girl, age 1 year and 9 months, died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
The pair are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Rockingham County Superior Court.
A source close to the investigation confirmed Geremia and Cote are the girl's parents.
On Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:42 a.m. police were called to the RMZ truck stop at 137 Rockingham Road for a reported unresponsive toddler inside a car in the rear parking lot.
A day shift patrol sergeant was nearby and arrived on scene quickly and performed CPR until firefighter paramedics responded, according to a statement from Londonderry police.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
An autopsy performed by the state Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.
Londonderry police worked with the Rockingham County Attorney's Office to obtain arrest warrants for Geremia and Cote on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit falsifying evidence, multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse images and endangering the welfare of a child.
The pair were arrested in Northfield on Tuesday, officials said.
Both Geremia and Cote were held on $10,000 cash bail and transported to the Rockingham County House of Corrections pending arraignment Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or 425-5922.