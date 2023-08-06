Scams by text message and robocall flood cellphones and landlines daily, and they’re not necessarily easy to spot or stop.

They employ trust-inspiring, legitimizing facades to mask a real, virulent threat to your financial security. The calls and texts may purport to be from the Internal Revenue Service or the Social Security Administration, your bank, a debt consolidator, Amazon, an entity offering to cancel your student debt or another important and relevant-sounding enterprise.