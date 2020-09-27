A Worcester, Mass. pastor will get his chance next month to convince the Executive Council to grant him a pardon for five felony burglary and arson offenses he committed in Concord and Manchester when he was 17 years old.
Kristopher Casey, now 39, served a two-year prison sentence for a crime spree that included stealing merchandise and trying to burn down a Concord convenience store, followed a few months later by a fake robbery staged at a Burger King Restaurant in Manchester.
Since his 2002 release from the state’s minimum-security prison in Berlin, Casey said he has gotten a degree in theology, married his wife and has four grown children.
Over the past eight years, Casey has been pastor of the Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester.
“For the last 18 years, I have worked to rebuild my good name. I was a model inmate,” Casey said.
In 2019, a Merrimack County Superior Court judge informed Casey the only way he could get his Class A felony arson conviction off the books would be a pardon.
The nearly 200-page file on Casey’s request includes dozens of testimonials from religious leaders across the country, along with family and friends in law enforcement.
“I’ve not only observed rehabilitation but something far greater, which is regenerating a life completely transformed from what it had been to a life that is set upon a new path,” said Mark Bodanza, a law enforcement officer.
Peter Chamberland is pastor of the Granite State Baptist Church in Concord.
“He is hindered over and over again in job applications, community service and overall testimony due to his past from which he has changed and (he has) exhibited a beneficial life to his family and community,” Chamberland wrote.
Restitution still owed
Along with his jail sentence, Casey and two other accomplices in the spree were ordered to pay about $91,000 in restitution for the damages to the former Fred Fuller convenience store in Concord and the money stolen from the restaurant.
Since his release from jail, he’s been paying $200 a month.
A balance of $41,000 remains that the trio owe.
Casey and his lawyer, Neil Nicholson, intend to testify at the hearing that Casey has negotiated with Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. to resolve the balance he owes with a lump-sum payment.
Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said Casey was the only one of the trio who has faithfully paid restitution.
“It is my opinion that it would be appropriate to approve the pardon for Mr. Casey at this time,” said Davis, whose office first prosecuted Casey.
Fred Fuller has told prosecutors he would support a pardon.
“I can say everyone is on board with the pardon and the restitution is really the only other unresolved issue,” Davis said.
Tried as adult
Nicholson told the council that Casey, then 17, and two friends tried on Oct. 4, 1998 to steal money from the closed convenience store.
When the trio couldn’t get into the cash drawer, they stole cigarettes, candy and lottery scratch tickets, he said.
“Realizing their fingerprints might be left behind, they then set fire to the convenience store to eliminate their fingerprints,” Nicholson said.
Then on March 20, 1999, Casey and the store manager of a Burger King conspired to steal money from the cash drawer and tried to make it look like the business had been robbed.
Nicholson noted three years before Casey committed his crimes, New Hampshire lawmakers had lowered from 18 to 17 the age when teens automatically get tried in adult court.
In 2014, Gov. Maggie Hassan signed into law a bill that reclassified almost all 17-year-olds as juvenile offenders, including those crimes Casey committed.
