Pedestrian dies in Manchester accident; driver found dead Staff Report Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A pedestrian hit in Manchester last weekend has passed away and the suspected driver has been found dead, Manchester police said Friday.The pedestrian, Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, died at an area hospital.The suspected driver, Shawn Croteau, 59, of Newbury, also was found dead, police said. No details were given on how Croteau died.Last Sunday, city police said they found a pedestrian in the road at Union and Merrimack streets about 6:25 a.m. Sunday.Police determined that a motor vehicle had struck the pedestrian while he attempted to cross Union Street. A dark-colored, four-door hatchback fled the scene, according to authorities. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Romanian court extends Andrew Tate's detention on alleged human trafficking Stained bedding, hair found by police in a search of Idaho suspect's home Manchester man charged in case of boy with burns Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March Delaying closure of Sununu Center moves ahead Man in I-93 high-speed chase rented BMW with car-sharing app Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester woman charged with DUI after spike strips deployed on I-93 Manchester man arrested following standoff Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester Defense lawyer: Eckersley believed she had miscarried, police berated her Missing Maura Murray billboards raise awareness in Mass.; disappeared after crash in NH Manchester man charged in case of boy with burns Man going through divorce rams dump truck into wife's home, video shows Rochester man, 31, arrested for Berwick, Maine, slaying Former Bedford school employee charged with sexually assaulting teen Nashua police seek man in connection with Costco crime spree Request News Coverage