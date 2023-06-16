Pedestrian struck, killed in Loudon By Roberta Baker Union Leader Staff Roberta Baker Author email Jun 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Loudon on Thursday just before midnight on Route 106 near Cascade Park.The victim's identity is not currently known, pending autopsy reports.The Loudon Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has additional information to call Lt. Dana Flanders at 603-798-5521 x 402, or email dflanders@loudonpolice.com.The accident is under investigation and no further information is available. Loudon police were assisted at the scene by New Hampshire State Police and Chichester police. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baker Author email Follow Roberta Baker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Trump calls prosecution 'evil' as he tests defense plans in documents case NSA staffer linked to 'America First' movement joined Jan. 6 mob NH man charged with impersonating cop while armed Former U.S. Virgin Islands first lady aided Epstein, JPMorgan argues Manchester police investigate after man shot on Union St. +3 Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hudson woman gets 11 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot Accused of matricide, Nathan Carman found dead in Keene jail cell Father of girl shot in Franklin warned of Jamie Bell's violent past Goffstown couple among six charged with trafficking stolen body parts Queens man charged in connection with Saturday shooting in Manchester Gun found outside Franklin murder home linked to Belmont man West Swanzey man sentenced to prison for shipping kilos of fentanyl in the mail 22 people charged in connection with Manchester drug trafficking ring Nashua man arrested for DUI after striking Hollis police cruiser Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death Request News Coverage