A Pelham man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from a Massachusetts business, police said.
On Wednesday at 4:46 a.m. police in Burlington, Mass., received a report from the owner of a used car dealership and garage in the area of Route 3 that surveillance video of the property showed an ongoing attempt to break into vehicles on the property.
When Burlington police arrived at the business, the suspects fled in a vehicle, but one individual jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot, police said.
That man, identified as Damon Bonnell, 44, of Pelham, was arrested a short time later.
The vehicle used in the incident fled on Route 3.
Bonnell was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night and attempting to commit a crime.
The incident remains under investigation.
“This incident is a good example of cooperation between police and a local business owner helping to prevent a more serious crime and additional damage to property,” Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said in a statement.
Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle's exhaust system, are often targeted by criminals who want to resell rare metal contained within the converters when metal prices are high, police said.