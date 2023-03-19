Hudson crash scene

A Pelham man has been charged with driving under the influence after Hudfson police say he crashed a truck into a utility pole on Bush Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy Hudson Police Department

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday Hudson police and fire personnel responded to the area of 115 Bush Hill Road for a report of a single vehicle accident.