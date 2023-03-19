Pelham man charged after truck hits pole in Hudson By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 Martin Maguire A Pelham man has been charged with driving under the influence after Hudfson police say he crashed a truck into a utility pole on Bush Hill Road Saturday afternoon.Courtesy Hudson Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Pelham man has been charged with driving under the influence after Hudfson police say he crashed a truck into a utility pole on Bush Hill Road Saturday afternoon.Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday Hudson police and fire personnel responded to the area of 115 Bush Hill Road for a report of a single vehicle accident.Upon arrival, officers located a 2022 Nissan Titan that had gone off the roadway and into a telephone pole. The driver of the Nissan was identified by Hudson police as Martin Maguire, 63, of Pelham.Hudson police claim Maguire was traveling southbound on Bush Hill Road when the truck went off the right side of the roadway and into a telephone pole.Maguire was evaluated on scene by the Hudson Fire Department and refused transport to a hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle, police said.A portion of Bush Hill Road near the rash site was closed for approximately nine hours while crews worked to restore the damage to the pole, police said in a release.“Through the investigation, information was developed that Maguire was operating the vehicle while under the influence,” Hudson police said in a press release.Maguire was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua on March 30. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Seacoast St. Patrick's Day DWI sweep; local arrested after Richmond crash Laconia woman arrested for DWI, assaulting state trooper Pelham man charged after truck hits pole in Hudson +2 Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters +3 Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin? Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua woman charged with stealing from elderly relative Man allegedly pulled gun on plow truck driver in Nashua Tractor-trailer driver charged with DWI on I-89 Laconia man arrested after live pipe bombs found under neighbor's porch Former Concord officer pleads guilty to misusing state DMV records Nashua man charged with felony stalking Hill habitual offender in custody after fleeing state police on Route 3A Wilton man charged with burglary after allegedly stealing items from Maine cottage, shed Bay State man charged in 2021 assault Tenement neighbors had tempestuous relationship before fatal shooting, witness testifies Request News Coverage