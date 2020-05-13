CONCORD -- A Pelham man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to selling cocaine, one time leaving the drug for pickup in a grill on his back deck, prosecutors said.
Michael Baez, 39, of Pelham, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to distributing cocaine, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said this week.
According to court documents, Baez sold cocaine to a cooperating individual on a number of occasions in 2019. One transaction took place in a parking lot in Nashua, and others happened at his home. Baez sold over 420 grams of cocaine, the documents said.
Baez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.
“Time after time, Michael Baez pushed thousands of dollars worth of cocaine from his home, where he once left the dangerous narcotic out on his grill, on his back deck, ready for pickup,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
“Drug trafficking threatens the health and safety of residents of Pelham, Nashua and other communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Murray. “Cocaine traffickers should understand that this illegal conduct will lead to federal prosecution. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely together to identify and prosecute those who are responsible for selling drugs in the Granite State.”