A Pelham man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to mail fraud charges, after selling more than $600,000 worth of fake surety bonds.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leo Rush, 76, of Pelham ran a company called the "Newport Insurance Company" with a fake address in Rhode Island.
Though Rush and the company were not licensed to sell insurance in New Hampshire or any other state, prosecutors said, Rush sold surety bonds — a form of insurance — for construction projects in several states.
Between 2012 and 2019, customers paid Rush some $633,000 for the fraudulent bonds, prosecutors said in a news release.
Rush did not have the money to pay claims against these bonds, which prosecutors said could have been worth up to $23 million.
Instead, the U.S. Attorney's office said, Rush deposited payments from customers into the Newport Insurance bank account, and spent the money — leaving nothing to make payments on claims.
Rush pleaded guilty on Thursday, after pleading not guilty when he was first charged in 2019.
He will be be sentenced in December.