A Pelham man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to mail fraud charges, after selling more than $600,000 worth of fake surety bonds.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leo Rush, 76, of Pelham ran a company called the "Newport Insurance Company" with a fake address in Rhode Island.

Though Rush and the company were not licensed to sell insurance in New Hampshire or any other state, prosecutors said, Rush sold surety bonds — a form of insurance — for construction projects in several states.

Between 2012 and 2019, customers paid Rush some $633,000 for the fraudulent bonds, prosecutors said in a news release. 

Rush did not have the money to pay claims against these bonds, which prosecutors said could have been worth up to $23 million. 

Instead, the U.S. Attorney's office said, Rush deposited payments from customers into the Newport Insurance bank account, and spent the money — leaving nothing to make payments on claims. 

Rush pleaded guilty on Thursday, after pleading not guilty when he was first charged in 2019.

He will be be sentenced in December. 

Thursday, August 27, 2020