PELHAM — A neighbor held an intruder at gunpoint until officers arrived Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Andrew Billcliff, 31, of Plaistow was charged with burglary and breach of bail.
Just before 4:30 p.m., a Pelham woman told police she came home to her Kennedy Drive house to find an unfamiliar pickup truck idling in her driveway. No one was in the vehicle.
She went to her neighbor's house, and asked him to check out her home.
In the house, police said the neighbor found an unknown man. The neighbor brandished his handgun at the intruder, and the pair stood in the driveway until police arrived — the neighbor holding the gun, the man leaning against the Chevrolet Avalanche.
Police identified the man with the truck as Billcliff. He was arrested, and his vehicle was towed away.
Billcliff was being held at the police station Wednesday night awaiting a bail hearing.
