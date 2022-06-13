Pelham police investigating theft of fundraiser tip jar Provided by Pelham PD Jun 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Surveillance footage from Ray's Stateline Market. Provided by Pelham Police via Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Pelham Police are investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on Mammoth Road. The man suspected of taking the tip jar was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates. If you recognize the man, contact Cpl. Huertas at 603-635-2411. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Pelham police investigating theft of fundraiser tip jar Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Members of white nationalist group charged with planning riot at Idaho pride event {{title}} Most Popular Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Nashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to death Escaped halfway house inmate struck, killed on Nashua highway Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Authorities offer updates in Concord double homicide Report of hazardous driving leads to half a pound of meth on Route 101 Concord man arrested for assault on year-old baby Mass. contractor accused of swindling dozens of clients in NH, 4 other states Request News Coverage