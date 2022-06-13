Surveillance footage from Ray's Stateline Market

Surveillance footage from Ray's Stateline Market.

 Provided by Pelham Police via Facebook

Pelham Police are investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on Mammoth Road. 

The man suspected of taking the tip jar was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates. If you recognize the man, contact Cpl. Huertas at 603-635-2411.