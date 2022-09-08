Pelham police say DNA evidence helped identify a possible suspect in connection with the theft of nearly $40,000 in copper from a company on Dick Tracy Drive.
On March 15, 2021, Pelham police responded to William Scotsman, Inc., for a report of several damaged trailers and stolen copper from the units.
Approximately 37 trailers were damaged, with detectives reporting copper had been cut out of each unit. Company officials estimated the loss to be approximately $40,000.
Detectives processed the scene and collected DNA evidence at one of the scenes. The DNA was sent out to the state forensic laboratory for analysis, and on Aug. 2, 2022, forensic experts at the lab found what they say was a match with the DNA being processed.
Detectives continued the investigation and later applied for an arrest warrant for Bryan Cashman, 37, of Hudson for theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Investigators spent several weeks trying to locate Cashman at several locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Detectives were granted a search warrant and began a series of ‘pings’ in order to locate Cashman’s cellphone, police said, leading them to a location in Hudson.
On Thursday, detectives from Pelham and Hudson began a surveillance operation in the general area of the ‘ping,’ and hours later Cashman was allegedly seen walking in the area and taken into custody without incident.
Cashman was transported to the Pelham police department for booking, and released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13 at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.
Additional charges against Cashman may be forthcoming, Pelham police said.