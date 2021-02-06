A 56-year-old Pelham woman faces multiple felony charges after authorities say she stole the identity of an elderly acquaintance and used it to apply for credit cards at numerous banks and retailers.
Irene Jutras (a.k.a. Irene Nutter) was arrested Friday on eight felony counts of identity fraud and two felony charges of theft by unauthorized taking, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.
Authorities say Jutras posed as an 86-year-old individual identified as “C.K.,” by falsely representing herself as that person between March of 2019 and the following January on credit applications to companies including Citibank, Best Buy, JP Morgan Chase, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com, Zulily.com, TJX companies Inc. and Country Door.
The theft charges stem from allegations that Jutras exercised unauthorized control over two of C.K.’s bank accounts, the release said.
The state is seeking extended prison terms for each charge, alleging that Jutras “intended to take advantage of C.K.’s age and/or disability that impaired C.K.’s ability to manage C.K.’s property and financial resources,” according to the release. If convicted, Jutras could face up to 30 years in state prison and a $4,000 fine for each of the charges.
Jutras was released on cash bail pending arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The arrest came after an investigation by Derry and Pelham police. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend II from the state Department of Justice's elder abuse and financial exploitation unit.