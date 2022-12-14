Pelosi stepping down from leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, that she will remain in Congress but will not run for reelection to House leadership.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

SAN FRANCISCO - Prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence Wednesday against the man accused of breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer.

David DePape is set to appear in court here for a hearing related to the attack in late October on Paul Pelosi, 82. Prosecutors have charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, and they are seeking to convince a San Francisco County Superior Court judge that the case should go to a trial.