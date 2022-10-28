U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted after a break-in at their house, in San Francisco

FBI agents work outside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi where her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted after a break-in at their house, according to a statement from her office, in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 28, 2022. 

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted during a break-in at their San Francisco home early Friday, highlighting increased concern among lawmakers over risks to their safety in a bitterly contentious political environment.

The 82-year-old was severely beaten in the head and body with a hammer and was being treated for blunt force trauma, the Associated Press reported. A person familiar with the investigation confirmed the intruder was armed with a hammer at the time. Speaker Pelosi's office said he is expected to recover from his injuries.