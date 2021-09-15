A Pembroke man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, including images of children as young as infants, according to federal authorities.
Erik Bjork, 38, pleaded guilty to the charges in May and was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
In addition to his prison sentence, Bjork was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution and more than $5,000 in fines.
The case dates to 2019, when officers from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were investigating individuals who use “peer-to-peer” (P2P) computer networks to share images of child sexual abuse on the internet.
Investigators traced files to an IP address linked to Bjork’s address in Pembroke, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Police obtained a search warrant and seized a laptop computer that contained more than 1,600 files of CSAM, many involving infants and toddlers, officials said.
According to the release, Bjork admitted he used P2P networks to obtain and share child sexual abuse materials.
Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said such crimes exploit vulnerable children. “By distributing and possessing troubling images of infants and toddlers, this defendant further victimized the children in these images,” he said.
“As this case demonstrates, we will not hesitate to seek substantial prison sentences for those who commit child sexual abuse crimes,” Farley said.