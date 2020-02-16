SANBORNTON -- A Pembroke man faces charges of criminal threatening after a Sanbornton woman claimed he threatened to shoot her early Sunday, police said.
According to Sanbornton Police Chief Stephen Hankard, around 4:09 a.m. Sunday officers were called to a residence at 176 Shaw Hill Road for a dispute between a male and female. Upon arrival, officers said the woman reported that the man, identified by police as Shiloh Gray, Shiloh, 36, of Pembroke threatened to shoot her with a gun or guns he had in his waistband.
According to police, Gray fled into a nearby recreation vehicle parked on the property. Officers from Tilton, Northfield, New Hampton and Franklin responded to assist and secured the scene, and members of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group were called to the residence. According to Hankard, after several attempts asking Gray to exit the RV on his own failed, CS gas was deployed into the vehicle.
Gray came out and was taken into custody, police said, charged with felony level criminal threatening. He is being held at the Belknap County House of Corrections until Tuesday Feb. 18, when he will be arraigned at Belknap Superior Court.
Police said Gray is also being held on a parole violation warrant through the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.