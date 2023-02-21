Penacook man arrested following life-threatening stabbing Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Devin Baillie Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Penacook resident Devin Baillie has been charged in connection with the Monday stabbing of a man who has been hospitalized with life-threatening conditions, Concord police said.Police said they arrested Baillie, 45, following an investigation into the stabbing, which took place on Merrimack street in Penacook around 4 p.m. Monday.Baillie is charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, public urination and indecent exposure. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Penacook Concord Police Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Penacook man arrested following life-threatening stabbing Nashua man arrested for sexual assault Nashua man charged with forgery Nashua man charged after allegedly assaulting infant Inmate died of blunt-impact head and neck injuries, autopsy shows Sentencing canceled for man convicted of Katie Thyne's murder +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Prisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 1997 Sentencing canceled for man convicted of Katie Thyne's murder Car drives through at least four towns with blown tires Police seek man for grabbing women on Dartmouth College campus Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies Nashua man charged after allegedly assaulting infant Man charged in death of pit bull in Manchester Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident Nashua man charged with forgery Nashua man arrested for sexual assault Request News Coverage