A convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was recaptured on Wednesday after eluding an expanding manhunt for two weeks and unnerving residents in the suburbs west of Philadelphia, state police said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison, about 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia, on Aug. 31 by climbing between two walls that formed a narrow corridor in the jail house yard and scrambling onto the roof.