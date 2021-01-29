A man with a history of threatening and harassing law enforcement allegedly made threats to kidnap and kill Cheshire County Attorney Chris McLaughlin.
Joshua Parda, 35, of New Kensington, Pa., is being held on charges of improper influence with threatening to harm a public official, and criminal threatening. Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker found that Parda represents a danger to the public and should not be released.
McLaughlin did not respond to a request for comment. Parda’s threats went on for months, and police took action when it seemed that he was intending to come back to New Hampshire, according to court records.
“I believe I have the right to start killing people,” Parda said in one phone call to McLaughlin’s office. “It doesn’t mean I’m going to, but don’t I have that right?”
According to Todd Flanagan, the deputy chief investigator for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Parda’s threats were frequent over the last year after he was released from supervision in a 2018 case. Parda called the Attorney General’s Office and the Cheshire County Attorney on a regular basis, sometimes multiple times in a week.
Parda was found guilty in 2018 for witness tampering, criminal threatening and improper influence after a campaign of calls and emails threatening police in Hinsdale and Winchester, according to Flanagan. Parda, a veteran who reportedly suffers from PTSD, was given a suspended sentence and he moved to Pennsylvania for treatment, Flanagan wrote.
When Parda’s last court ordered supervision ran out in early 2020, the calls and emails started up again, according to Flanagan. He called the Attorney General’s Office and McLaughlin’s office on a regular basis, making threats and demands for police in Hinsdale to be investigated.
Flanagan writes that Parda became angry in the spring after his COVID-19 $1,200 stimulus check was sent to the mother of his child to pay for back child support. Parda then restarted his campaign to get Hinsdale police investigated for allegedly assaulting his child years before. Flanagan described Parda’s accusations as “far-fetched,” but assigned investigator Anna Brewer to look into them this year.
Flanagan writes that Brewer found the child was now living out of state with her mother, and is in therapy to deal with alleged abuse and neglect she suffered from Parda. When Brewer reported that there was no credible evidence to substantiate Parda’s allegations, he started to harass her, Flanagan wrote.
His harassment of McLaughlin kept up, and Parda allegedly made threats to come to his home and assault his family in November. When Parda left a message saying that he was coming for McLaughlin, police became concerned and extra security measures were taken for McLaughlin and his family. Around the same time it was learned Parda had left his home in New Kensington, according to Flanagan. He was eventually found in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Flanagan obtained an arrest warrant and Parda was taken into custody last month.