A convicted murderer who escaped Chester County Prison seven days ago did so by scrambling up the prison yard walls, diving through barbed wire and bolting across the roof of the facility, authorities said Wednesday, adding that a similar escape method was used by another inmate to flee the prison earlier this year.

An officer in the guard tower overlooking the exercise yard, where the escape occurred, "did not observe nor report the escape," and is a "key part" of an ongoing internal investigation, acting Chester County Prison warden Howard Holland said during a news conference.