MANCHESTER -- A Hooksett man accused of stealing a plow from a Manchester car dealership last month surrendered to police this week, though the plow itself remains unaccounted for, officials said.
According to Manchester police, John Williams, 35, of Hooksett walked into the police department on Monday to turn himself in to face charges of theft by unauthorized taking and receiving stolen property after a Fisher plow went missing from the Bonneville and Sons car dealership on Jan. 4.
Last month, police put out a social media post regarding the theft of a plow, asking for the public’s help. Detectives received tips concerning a plow that had been taken from the dealership.
Surveillance video of the incident shows a red Dodge Ram pulling into the lot after hours. In the video, a man whom police believe is Williams gets out and hooks a Fisher plow to the front of the truck.
Police said they believe the plow has since been sold by Williams to an individual, who in turn has sold it to someone else. According to Manchester police, the plow was last sold in Lowell, Mass., for $2,800.
Williams faces a charge of falsifying evidence related to the alleged sale of the plow.
Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 27 in Hillsborough Superior Court -- North.
Anyone who may have bought the plow, or who may have any information regarding it, is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.