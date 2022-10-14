Person critical after shooting in Goffstown Staff Report Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An adult was in critical condition after being shot in Goffstown late Thursday, police said Friday.“At this time, there is no known threat to the public,” police said in a news release.Police said they were notified about a shooting about 11:43 p.m. Thursday at an address in the Pinardville section of Goffstown.Officers found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person on Friday morning was listed in critical but stable condition.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Goffstown Police Department at (603) 497-4858.No other details were immediately available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Person of interest in Concord double homicide arrested in Vermont +4 Florida jury spares Parkland school gunman from death penalty Hudson man arrested for domestic violence incident in Nashua parking lot Man charged in connection with stabbing at Manchester homeless camp Feds warn NH public about phone scammers impersonating U.S. Marshals Key quotes cited as evidence of seditious conspiracy in U.S. trial of Oath Keepers Load more {{title}} Most Popular Person of interest in Concord double homicide arrested in Vermont Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses Nashua police arrest 5 on charges of sexual exploitation of children Man charged in connection with stabbing at Manchester homeless camp Hudson man arrested for domestic violence incident in Nashua parking lot Florida man jailed for stealing nearly $500,000 from elderly NH woman Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court Manchester man charged with attempted robbery of cab driver Feds warn NH public about phone scammers impersonating U.S. Marshals Teen describes abuse in NH hotel of 3-year-old at mother's trial on murder charge Request News Coverage