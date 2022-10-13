Person of interest in Concord murder arrested in Vermont
Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man, is a person of interest in a Concord homicide, South Burlington, Vermont, police officials said. Concord detectives spotted Clegg Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident. Clegg is wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant stemming from an unrelated stolen property crime in Utah.

CONCORD — A man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord homicide of Stephen and Djeswende Reid faces arraignment in Vermont Thursday as a fugitive from justice in an unrelated Utah case, according to South Burlington police.

Concord police detectives spotted a homeless Logan Clegg, 26, while he was walking Wednesday on Williston Road in South Burlington, officials said.

Police released sketch of person of interest last May
Last May, Concord police and the attorney general's office released this composite sketch of a person of interest police were seeking in connection with the double murder of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Authorities recovered last April 21 the bodies of the retired couple near a wooded trail in East Concord.