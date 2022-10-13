Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man, is a person of interest in a Concord homicide, South Burlington, Vermont, police officials said. Concord detectives spotted Clegg Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident. Clegg is wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant stemming from an unrelated stolen property crime in Utah.
Last May, Concord police and the attorney general's office released this composite sketch of a person of interest police were seeking in connection with the double murder of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Authorities recovered last April 21 the bodies of the retired couple near a wooded trail in East Concord.
CONCORD — A man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord homicide of Stephen and Djeswende Reid faces arraignment in Vermont Thursday as a fugitive from justice in an unrelated Utah case, according to South Burlington police.
Concord police detectives spotted a homeless Logan Clegg, 26, while he was walking Wednesday on Williston Road in South Burlington, officials said.
He was taken into custody without incident at the city’s public library.
“Clegg is a person of interest in an unsolved Concord homicide that occurred in April of this year,” South Burlington police said on Twitter.
The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple, were found last April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail in East Concord.
Last May, police and prosecutors released a composite sketch of the White male they were seeking in connection with those murders.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood confirmed Thursday morning that Clegg was a person of interest in the Reid homicides.
"The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners," they said in a statement. "No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides."
More information will be released as it becomes available, they said.
Last July, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the double homicide.
South Burlington Police said an Cache County Utah authorities had issued in 2021 an arrest warrant for Clegg on unrelated charges of felony possession of stolen property.
Clegg was on probation from that case at the time of his arrest Wednesday.
The arraignment for Clegg on the fugitive charges Thursday morning is in Chittenden County Superior Court.