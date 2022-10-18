A salvage yard owner who authorities consider a "person of interest" in the murder of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in an Oklahoma river has been arrested in Florida on unrelated charges, police said on Tuesday.
Joe Kennedy, 67, was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a car that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma, police in the Oklahoma city of Okmulgee said in a statement.
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has described Kennedy as a person of interest in the Oklahoma killings and said evidence of a "violent event" was found on a property adjacent to his salvage yard.
Kennedy has not been charged in the murders of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, whose cut-up remains were found in the North Fork River last the weekend.
Okmulgee is a city of roughly 11,000 people located about 40 miles south of Tulsa.
Prentice told a news conference on Monday that investigators wanted to speak to Kennedy.
Kennedy was being held without bail in Daytona Beach Shores and will face extradition proceedings to return to him to Oklahoma, officials said. It was not clear if he had retained a lawyer.
Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend that the victims died from gunshot wounds before they were cut up and dumped into the river, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told a news conference.
"All four bodies were dismembered before being placed in the river and that is what caused the difficulty in determining identity," Prentice said. "The river appears to be a dump site. This is now a murder investigation."
The victims have been confirmed as Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, the police chief said. Mark and Billy Chastain are brothers.
The men were reported missing on Oct. 9 after leaving Billy Chastain's home in Okmulgee on bicycles around 8 p.m.
Prentice said investigators believe the men intended to "commit some sort of criminal act" that night. A witness told police that the men invited him to join them and would "hit a lick big enough for all of them."
The North Fork River is a tributary of the North Canadian River that flows through Okmulgee on its way to Lake Eufala.