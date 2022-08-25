A Peterborough man faces assault and stalking charges, after his wife told police he attacked her late Wednesday night and threatened to use a gun against police if they caught him.

Daniel Laguerre, 35, was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with second-degree assault and criminal restraint, both felonies, as well as stalking, two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and breach of bail conditions, according to a news release from Peterborough police.