Peterborough pair charged with car thefts

Peterborough police say two men are behind two recent car thefts that saw a vehicle submerged in a pond in Greenfield.
Branden M. French, 18, and Antonio M. Brito, 22, were arrested last week and charged with the thefts. According to police, the men first stole a 2021 Jeep Gladiator from a Currier Avenue driveway around 6 a.m. on June 21. The pair then allegedly took a 2012 Mazda from a Hall Court property the same morning around 7:30 a.m., according to police.
Soon after the theft reports came in, the Jeep Gladiator was found submerged in the Powder Mill Pond in Greenfield. Firefighters from Greenfield and members of the Wilton Ambulance Department arrived at the pond to find the abandoned car in the water, and no one nearby.
Peterborough police found the Mazda abandoned a short time after it was reportedly stolen. The car was found on Burke Road in Peterborough, according to police.
French is charged with theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, criminal liability for the conduct of another, as well as breach of bail and operating a motor vehicle without a license, subsequent offense. Brito is charged with theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, and criminal liability for the conduct of another.