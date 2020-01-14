KEENE — A Peterborough woman is facing two felony charges that she put sexual images of another woman online, according to court records.
Keene police arrested Mariah E. LaBrie, 24, of Peterborough, on Monday after an arrest warrant was obtained in the case, charging her with two counts of dissemination of private sexual images, according to court records. LaBrie is currently free on personal recognizance bail, though she is to have no contact with the alleged victim, a Keene woman.
According to the criminal complaints filed in court, on Jan. 8, LaBrie twice put up the photos online, with the alleged victim identifiable through the image itself and other information displayed in the image. The release of the photos was meant to harass the alleged victim, according to the complaint.
The alleged victim meant for the images to remain private and LaBrie’s release of the photos was done without the victim’s consent, according to the complaint.
It is not made clear from the complaints where LaBrie made the release, though she appeared to have her Facebook account suspended on Jan. 9, the day after the alleged crime.
The charges are class B felonies and LaBrie is facing three and a half years to seven years in prison on each count if convicted. LaBrie is ordered not to consume any alcohol as part of her personal recognizance bail, and she or prohibited from discussing the case with four other people named on the bail order, but not charged with a crime in the complaint.
