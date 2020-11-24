Angry that a Keene woman had reputedly sent nude photos to her ex-boyfriend, Mariah LaBrie, 24, of Peterborough, got ahold of the photos and sent them to her circle of friends, according to court records.
“She was sending those to my man when we were together,” LaBrie wrote in one text message accompanying the nude photos of the Keene woman.
LaBrie pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Cheshire Superior Court to one felony count of disseminating nonconsensual private sexual images. She was sentenced to a year in prison, with 15 days to serve and the remainder suspended for three years while she serves probation.
LaBrie got the photos of the Keene victim’s ex-boyfriend, Norman Chapman, 29, of Claremont. Chapman is currently facing a criminal case for stealing the photos from the victim and spreading them around, according to court records. LaBrie is additionally ordered to testify in the Chapman case.