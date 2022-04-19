Police in Concord and Manchester are warning residents not to fall for a scam by individuals posing as police officers and demanding money.
The Concord Police Department has received reports that scammers are calling city residents, telling them there are warrants for their arrest and demanding cash to “settle” the case without going to the police station, according to a news release.
“The phone number appears to be spoofed and intended to trick the recipient into believing that they are receiving a legitimate call from the City of Concord,” the news release said.
It’s a scam, police said. “The Concord Police Department does not ‘settle’ warrants in this fashion nor would any member of the Concord Police Department contact a member of the public to solicit money,” the news release said.
Similar calls are also occurring in Manchester, that city’s police department reported Tuesday. “The scammer uses the name of an officer who works here at the Manchester Police Department and tells the person that they owe thousands of dollars in court fees,” police said in a news release.
“The caller also tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, and if they hang up, they will be arrested,” police said.
Concord police are asking anyone who received such a call to call the department at 603-225-8600. In Manchester, call the police department at 603-668-8711.