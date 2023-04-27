breaking Pipe bomb explodes in Weare, injuring one Staff Report Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save One person was injured Thursday in Weare reportedly when a pipe bomb exploded on Route 77, according to first-responder broadcasts.Weare Fire Capt. Mark Roarick said one person sustained a minor injury before 6:50 a.m. and was treated on the scene near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road.Roarick said there was an “active investigation” involving multiple police agencies.Police said no information was immediately available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Fugees rapper Pras Michél guilty in sprawling corruption trial ‘Killer clown’ suspect pleads guilty in 33-year-old murder; plea deal was too good to pass up Ex-Proud Boys leader argues Trump is to blame for Jan. 6 attack +4 Keene man indicted for allegedly threatening congressman Recording of Cruz's talk with Fox host sheds more light on plan to challenge 2020 results Salem rman charged with murder outside Manchester bar Load more {{title}} Most Popular Derry man among four charged with trafficking drugs in NH, Mass. 31 arrested in North Country drug sweep Merrimack man arrested in Nashua on robbery, kidnapping charges Auburn teen injured in Candia rollover Nashua police charge two men with domestic assaults Exeter police investigate reported 'road rage' assault on Route 101 Man who threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School held in federal custody Mason man arrested after allegedly fleeing Mass. traffic stop, crashing into house Manchester family members indicted for Medicaid fraud Salem rman charged with murder outside Manchester bar Request News Coverage