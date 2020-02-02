Plaistow man arrested after overnight standoff

PLAISTOW - A Plaistow man accused of firing a gun during an argument was arrested after a standoff with police early Sunday, police said.
A woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report Michael Mgrdichian, 37, fired a pistol into the ground about a foot in front of her after an argument, police said in a release.
Police attempted to contact Mgrdichian and were able to trace his location through his cell phone to his residence at 3 Barker Street, where he refused to respond to officers and covered the windows of his apartment, according to the release.
Police secured a perimeter around the building and contacted the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team, according to the release. Police spent several hours attempting to establish contact with Mgrdichian, according to the release, and obtained warrants for his arrest and to search his vehicle, which was parked outside.
Police also deployed gas into the unit and around 6:20 a.m. Mgrdichian said he would come out peacefully, which he did about 15 minutes later without incident, police said.
Mgrdichian was arrested on felony charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening and domestic violence, according to the release.
The woman who called 911 sustained minor injuries from debris that hit her after Mgrdichian fired the gun, police said. She declined medical treatment and was taken to a relative’s home, police said.