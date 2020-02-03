BRENTWOOD -- A Plaistow man will remain held without bail after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument with an ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a condo unit swarmed by police and a State Police SWAT team.
Michael A. Mgrdichian, 37, of 3 Barker St., Unit 13, was ordered held in preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail after entering not guilty pleas Monday to charges stemming from Sunday’s standoff that forced neighbors to evacuate their residences.
According to an affidavit written by Plaistow police Sgt. Dorothy McGurren, the encounter with Mgrdichian began after police received a 911 call at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday from a woman on Main Street who stated that she had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Mgrdichian, and that he fired a shot into the ground and fled.
The woman told police that “she was outside with Mgrdichian arguing over her new boyfriend when he threatened to shoot her and himself, then fired the gun into the ground, placing her in fear of imminent bodily injury or death. The bullet landed about a foot from her and asphalt kicked up, hitting her leg (and) resulting in bruises,” McGurren wrote.
A bullet casing for a 9 mm round was recovered from the ground at the Main Street residence, police said.
Following the call, police issued a bulletin for Mgrdichian’s vehicle and soon discovered that he was inside his Barker Street residence, but wouldn’t answer the door or his phone.
Officers saw someone inside “walking around with a flashlight and the windows were being covered with curtains or blankets,” the affidavit said.
The State Police SWAT team was called in to assist and several attempts to speak with Mgrdichian were made through Sunday morning as he remained holed up inside the residence.
Police used tear gas to try to get him to come out, but the first round didn’t work. Mgrdichian made contact with State Police and agreed to surrender after more tear gas was deployed.
He was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and domestic violence-related criminal threatening, both felonies, for allegedly firing the gun near his ex-girlfriend.
Assistant County Attorney Jill Cook argued that he posed a danger and should remain held in the county jail.
Public defender Deanna Campbell urged the court to allow Mgrdichian to be evaluated for the pre-trial release program, saying that if he is released he could live with his father in Epping.
Campbell said he may suffer from some mental health issues and substance abuse involving alcohol, but added, “What we don’t hear is a criminal history.”
Judge Martin Honigberg ordered that he be held in preventive detention, but said he wasn’t opposed to having Mgrdichian evaluated for the pre-trial release program.