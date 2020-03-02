The homeless man charged with stealing a gun from a parked car in Keene will plead guilty in the case.
Adrian J. Russell, 23, was arrested in December after he was caught on video surveillance taking a 9 mm pistol from a car parked near Main Street, according to the police affidavit filed in court.
Police stopped Russell as he was walking near Union Street because he matched the man caught on video taking the gun, according to the affidavit. After questioning, Russell handed the holstered pistol over to the officer, according to the affidavit.
Russell’s agreement will have him plead guilty to felony theft, and be sentenced to up to a year, though he will not have to serve more than six months in the Cheshire House of Corrections, according to court records.
The sentence includes six months suspended for three years and Russell will serve three months probation as part of the sentence.
The pistol was returned to the owner, according to the sentencing document filed in court.
Russell was scheduled to a plea hearing in the Cheshire Superior Court on Monday, but the hearing is being rescheduled.