The deadline for one of two people accused of killing a Rumney couple and dumping their bodies on North Padre Island near Corpus Christi, Texas, to reach a plea deal has been extended to early next year, according to media reports.
Amanda Noverr, 34, of Utah was indicted last year by a Kleberg County grand jury on a charge of capital murder for intentionally and knowingly shooting James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, to death during a “criminal transaction.”
She was charged along with co-defendant Adam Curtis Williams, 35, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The plea deal for Williams dropped the death penalty.
The new plea deadline for Noverr is set for the first week of February, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Prosecutors offered Noverr an opportunity to plead guilty to a lesser murder charge, according to the newspaper. Under the deal, she would be sentenced to 20 years for the murder.
Prosecutors have said they intend to pursue life in prison without parole if Noverr is convicted at a trial.
Williams and Noverr allegedly stole the Butlers’ Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and trailer and drove into Mexico, where they were later arrested and extradited back to the U.S. A photo released of the couple in the truck entering Mexico was used to identify them.
The shooting took place on or around Oct. 17, 2019, according to court documents. The bodies were found about 10 days later.